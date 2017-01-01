Knife-wielding attacker in Belgium kills three people

An attacker in Belgium on Tuesday killed two police officers and one bystander in an attack prosecutors are treating as terror-related. Philippe Dulieu, a spokesman for the Liege prosecutor’s office, said the man stabbed two female police officers from behind several times before taking their guns and using them to shoot the officers. Dulieu said the attacker also shot and killed a 22-year-old man who was driving a car out of the parking lot of a nearby high school. The attacker then entered the school and took one woman hostage before Leige police responded. “He came out firing at police, wounding a number of them, notably in the legs,” Dulieu said. “He was shot dead.” Officials identified the attacker as an inmate granted a few hours of leave on Monday who never returned to the prison. Yves Stevens with Belgium’s federal crisis center said officials have regained control of security in the city and there was no reason to raise the national terror threat level.