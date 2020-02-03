Klobuchar the latest Democrat to drop out

The field of Democratic presidential candidates continues to shrink one day before Super Tuesday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota ended her campaign on Monday and is flying to Dallas to join former Vice President Joe Biden, whom she will endorse for the Democratic nomination. Klobuchar joins former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Tom Steyer as the most recent casualties in the race to unseat President Donald Trump. Buttigieg also is expected to endorse Biden.

Who’s left? Front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Biden, who won the South Carolina primary on Saturday; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii remain in the race. The Super Tuesday contests in 14 states will award nearly a third of the delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.

