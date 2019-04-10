Kiss to play shark-infested concert
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 10/04/19, 11:48 am
There might be more sharks than fans at an upcoming Kiss concert off the coast of southern Australia. While the rock band plays on a boat on Nov. 18, eight fans will listen to the concert from a submarine through underwater speakers. The rest of the audience will—hopefully—be great white sharks that frequent the area.
Is this just a publicity stunt? The event is part of an Airbnb promotion called Animal Experiences. The $50 a ticket price is not bad for a Kiss concert. Airbnb said the proceeds will go to charity. “I was a little taken aback by it, but they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies, and so they’re attracted to rock ’n’ roll,” Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley said.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.