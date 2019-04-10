Kiss to play shark-infested concert

There might be more sharks than fans at an upcoming Kiss concert off the coast of southern Australia. While the rock band plays on a boat on Nov. 18, eight fans will listen to the concert from a submarine through underwater speakers. The rest of the audience will—hopefully—be great white sharks that frequent the area.

Is this just a publicity stunt? The event is part of an Airbnb promotion called Animal Experiences. The $50 a ticket price is not bad for a Kiss concert. Airbnb said the proceeds will go to charity. “I was a little taken aback by it, but they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies, and so they’re attracted to rock ’n’ roll,” Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley said.