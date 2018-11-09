Kim seeks second summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked for a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, and the White House is considering it. Trump said last week he was expecting to hear from Kim, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Monday the president received a “very warm, very positive” letter from the North Korean leader. She said the letter serves as “further evidence of progress” in relations between the two leaders.

“The primary purpose of the letter was to look to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating that,” Sanders said.

Relations between Trump and Kim slowed after the June summit in Singapore. Last month, Trump scrapped Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to North Korea over lack of progress in denuclearization. But the president’s stance turned more positive over the weekend after North Korea celebrated its 70th anniversary with more focus on its economy and unity. Sanders called the parade “a sign of good faith” since it did not include any long-range missiles.