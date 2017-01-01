Kim repeats vow to nix nukes during China visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday wrapped up a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as denuclearization talks continue. During the two-day trip, the leaders discussed Kim’s historic meeting last week with U.S. President Donald Trump and possible ways to handle the denuclearization process, according to the Korean Central News Agency. Kim also vowed to work with Chinese officials in “opening a new future” on the Korean Peninsula. “I have faith that, with the joint efforts of China and North Korea, our relationship can definitely benefit both countries and both peoples,” Kim said during a meeting at Beijing’s Diaoyutai state guest house. North Korea has repeatedly said it is committed to denuclearization but has offered no details about how the process will work. South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on the North to divulge solid plans for getting rid of its nuclear program: “It’s necessary for North Korea to present far more concrete denuclearization plans, and I think it’s necessary for the United States to swiftly reciprocate by coming up with comprehensive measures.”