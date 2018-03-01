Kim Jong Un’s visit to China confirmed

Chinese and North Korean media on Wednesday confirmed that Kim Jong Un visited China this week, the North Korean leader’s first trip outside of his home country since he assumed power in 2011. China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Kim visited Beijing from Sunday to Wednesday in response to an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders and their wives met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and watched an art performance, according to the news agency. Speculation over Kim’s presence in China began after a rarely used armored train arrived in Beijing amid a heavy security presence. Xinhua reported that Kim pledged to denuclearize the North and meet with U.S. officials. “The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realization of peace,” he said, according to a statement. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency published a letter from Kim, in which he thanked Xi for a productive trip and “heartwarming hospitality.” The news agency reported that Kim called for more meetings between the countries and extended an invitation for Xi to visit North Korea.