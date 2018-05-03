Kim Jong-Un hosts historic meeting with South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in a historic meeting hosted a dinner for a senior South Korean delegation on Monday. The delegation is the first to meet with Kim since he assumed power six years ago. The 10-member team, which will remain in North Korea until Tuesday, will discuss denuclearization efforts and cooperation between the two countries, as well as between the North and the United States. At a news conference earlier in the day, Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential national security office, said he plans to deliver President Moon Jae-in’s “sincere and firm resolution to maintain the dialogue and improvement in relations between the South and the North, which were fostered on the occasion of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.” Following the visit, Chung and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon will travel to the United States to brief U.S. officials on the meeting.