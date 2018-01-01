Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii

After more than two years of stillness, Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island started erupting on Sunday night. The volcano spewed lava, steam, gas, and ash into the air. A 4.4.-magnitude earthquake hit the surrounding area about an hour after the eruption started but did not cause any severe structural damages. Some lava fell into the Halemaumau crater and mixed with a recently-formed lake, creating a steam cloud that rose about 30,000 feet into the atmosphere.

What danger does it pose? The eruption did not present an immediate threat to residential areas. Tourists filed through the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to watch the eruption. Officials warned of falling ash and cautioned tourists to be aware of hazardous gas. The last eruption in May 2018 covered more than 13 square miles with lava and destroyed more than 700 homes.

