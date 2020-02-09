Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer dies in Cambodia

Kaing Guek Eav, who oversaw the torture and killing of as many as 16,000 Cambodians at the regime's most notorious prison, has died. The 77-year-old Eav, commonly known as Comrade Duch, died at a hospital Wednesday morning after developing difficulty breathing at the Kandal provincial prison where he was serving a life sentence for war crimes.

What was his legacy? Duch led Tuol Sleng, a top-secret prison inside a former secondary school in Phnom Penh. During a 2009 tribunal hearing, Duch said torturers under him beat and shocked prisoners with electrical devices but denied any direct involvement. Detainees were later murdered in nearby killing fields and buried in mass graves. The Khmer Rouge regime killed 1.7 million people—a quarter of the country’s population—between 1975 and 1979. Duch fled the region after the regime’s fall and in the 90s converted to Christianity. In 1999, a British photographer found him working for World Vision under a different name, leading to his arrest.

