Key witness returns to stand in Manafort trial

The government’s star witness in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort testified Monday that he and Manafort committed crimes together. Rick Gates told jurors he embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort by filing false expense reports. But he also said he concealed millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts on Manafort’s behalf. Gates already pleaded guilty to multiple crimes and is awaiting sentencing. The trial is the first resulting from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, though the alleged crimes occurred years before Donald Trump ran for president. Gates returned to the stand for a second day of testimony Tuesday.