Kenyan president, opposition leader meet

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta met Friday with opposition leader Raila Odinga for the first formal talks since a divisive presidential election in August sparked unrest in the country. The two leaders said they launched a new initiative aimed at unifying the nation. Kenyatta and Odinga called on Kenyans to avoid ethnic divisions “by acting on the understanding that elections on their own are not the solution to our national challenges.” Kenyatta won presidential elections in August but the opposition called the process fraudulent and asked for fresh elections. Odinga boycotted the new elections in October after complaining the electoral commission failed to make necessary reforms. The political battle sparked unrest and protests that sometimes turned deadly. Friday’s meeting came just hours ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s scheduled arrival in Kenya as part of his weeklong African tour.