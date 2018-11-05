Kenyan floods kill more than 100 people

Seasonal rains in Kenya triggered floods that have killed at least 132 people since March, the Kenyan government said. Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the floods also displaced more than 200,000 people. At least 44 people died Thursday, including 20 children, and 40 others were declared missing after heavy rains caused a dam in Kenya’s Rift Valley to burst. Gideon Kibunja, Nakuru County police chief, said silt and water from the dam cleared away almost an entire village. Kenya battled a severe drought last year. The government said it deployed military staff and helicopters to assist people in some of the worst-hit regions.