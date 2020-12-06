Kentucky leaders respond to complaints about police

A police report from the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., has few details about the incident and lists “none” in a section describing injuries. Officers serving a no-knock search warrant in a drug investigation at the African American woman’s home on March 13 shot her eight times after her boyfriend fired at police, allegedly in self-defense. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called the report unacceptable. Separate documentation from the investigation into Taylor’s death likely contains more details but authorities have not yet made it public.

What changes are in the works in Louisville? The police department placed the three officers who served the warrant and the detective who requested it on administrative assignment. On Thursday, the city council unanimously voted to make permanent the police department’s temporary suspension of no-knock warrants, which allow police to enter a dwelling without notifying residents if the officers think suspects will destroy evidence. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced a bill called the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act on Thursday that would eliminate no-knock warrants nationwide.

