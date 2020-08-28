Kenosha shooting suspect claims self-defense

The 17-year-old charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding another at a protest in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday has until Sept. 25 to prepare for his extradition hearing. Police arrested Kyle Rittenhouse on Wednesday in his hometown of Antioch, Ill., about 15 miles from Kenosha. A judge granted Rittenhouse’s request for more time to hire a private attorney before the hearing. In Wisconsin, the court can try him as an adult.

Do we know more about what happened? Rittenhouse went to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle amid riots and protests against Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake, who remains hospitalized and paralyzed from the waist down, according to members of his family. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after Rosenbaum followed Rittenhouse into a used car lot, threw a plastic bag at him, and tried to disarm him. Several people chased Rittenhouse until he tripped and fell. The criminal complaint says Anthony Huber, 26, then tried to disarm Rittenhouse before a shot to his chest killed him. Court records say the third victim, 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, appeared to be holding a gun when he approached Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz suffered a gunshot wound in his left arm. Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued their client acted in self-defense.

