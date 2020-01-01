Keep calm and Brexit on

Politeness and reservation marked Britain’s official plans for separating from the European Union on Friday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to deliver a prerecorded message calling Brexit “not an end but a beginning” when the nation officially cuts EU ties at 11 p.m. GMT.

Are there any visible signs of the transition? Business continued as usual throughout the United Kingdom. The British government ordered its diplomats in embassies around the world not to host any special events over concerns that other countries wouldn’t appreciate “triumphalism.” Several demonstrators, some in Union Jack suits and others with EU berets, gathered at Parliament Square in London to celebrate and bemoan Brexit, respectively. About 3 million 50 pence coins reading “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” went into circulation in the U.K. on Friday in honor of Brexit.

Dig deeper: Read my report in World Tour on what comes next in the Brexit process.