Kavanaugh’s finances unusually boring for Washington

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s financial disclosures show he has modest means compared to some of his potential colleagues on the bench. The required forms state Kavanaugh has a maximum of $65,000 in investments and a loan balance of $15,000 or less. The White House said that with a retirement account worth between $400,000 and $500,000 and the equity in his home in Chevy Chase, Md., Kavanaugh has about $1 million in wealth not reported on the disclosure.

At least six of the nine justices on the Supreme Court are millionaires. Justice Stephen Breyer has a reported net worth of $6.15 million, and Chief Justice John Roberts reported more than $5 million in investments.

The financial reports also showed Kavanaugh had between $45,000 and $150,000 in credit card debt in 2016, but the White House explained the judge, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, bought season tickets for Washington Nationals baseball games for him and his friends, and his friends reimbursed him. “At this time, the Kavanaughs have no debts beyond their home mortgage,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said.