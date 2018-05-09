Kavanaugh ‘optimistic’ after contentious first day

WASHINGTON—Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he was optimistic about America’s future after sitting through a contentious first day of his confirmation hearing Tuesday, which was filled with noisy public protests and senators wrangling bitterly along partisan lines.

At the end of the long and contentious day and after all 21 senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee had delivered their opening statements, Kavanaugh had his turn, promising he would be a neutral and open-minded judge who would not rule according to “personal or policy preferences,” adding, “The Supreme Court must never be viewed as a partisan institution. … If confirmed to the court, I would be part of a team of nine, committed to deciding cases according to the Constitution and laws of the United States.” He concluded his remarks on a positive note, saying, “I am optimistic about the future of America and the future of our independent judiciary.”

At the outset of the hearing, Democratic committee members delayed the proceedings nearly 90 minutes in a coordinated attempt to have the hearing adjourned. Led by Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Democrats complained about a dump of 42,000 documents committee members received Monday evening. But their efforts failed. Throughout the day, protesters periodically interrupted the proceedings, with the U.S. Capitol Police arresting 70 for their disruptions.

The first round of questioning of Kavanaugh begins Wednesday, with each senator having 30 minutes. Votes in committee and on the Senate floor for Kavanaugh’s confirmation will likely occur later this month.