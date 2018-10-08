Kavanaugh hearings scheduled

The U.S. Senate will begin confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4, according to a statement Friday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The review will last up to four days and will begin that Tuesday with opening remarks from senators on the committee. Kavanaugh, 53, will face questions Wednesday, Sept. 5, followed by testimony from legal experts and people who know him. The announcement comes one day after the Senate Judiciary Committee published 5,700 pages of material from Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush White House as a White House counsel and staff secretary. Republicans hope to confirm Kavanaugh before the new Supreme Court session begins on Oct. 1.