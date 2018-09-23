Kavanaugh faces new accusation, as hearing set for Thursday
by Harvest Prude
Posted 9/24/18, 01:31 pm
WASHINGTON—A second woman has come forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Deborah Ramirez, in a report published Sunday night by The New Yorker, claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dormitory party at Yale University during the 1983-84 school year. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so,” Kavanaugh said in a statement provided by the White House. “This is a smear, plain and simple.”
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked for an “immediate postponement” of the nomination process and have the latest accusation referred to the FBI for investigation. President Donald Trump pledged his support to his nominee Monday morning, saying the accusations against him are “totally political.” Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared that Kavanaugh is “outstanding,” adding, “I am with him all the way.”
A few hours before the release of The New Yorker article, lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party while they were in high school in the early 1980s, reached an agreement with the Judiciary Committee for their client to testify at a public hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill. According to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Republicans on the committee accepted six of the 10 terms Ford’s lawyers proposed, including Ford testifying separately from Kavanaugh, having extra security personnel, and appearing in a smaller hearing room. It is unknown whether committee members will ask all the questions or have outside attorneys take part in the hearing.
Ford identified three potential witnesses to the alleged assault, but so far, Mark Judge, Patrick Smyth, and Leland Keyser, have not corroborated Ford’s account of that night. Judge denied knowledge of the incident, Smyth denied knowledge of the party in question, and Keyser said she did not know Kavanaugh or recall going to a party he attended.
Kavanaugh, who denies the incident occurred, has calendars from the summer of 1982 that do not record a party consistent with Ford’s description, The New York Times reported Sunday. The entries run from June to August and show that Kavanaugh was vacationing much of the summer with his parents or at sporting events, movies, or college interviews. Parties are mentioned along with the names of friends, but entries do not include the names mentioned by Ford, who does not recall the specific date or location of the party, though she believes it was that summer.
The Times also interviewed several dozen people in an attempt to corroborate Ramirez’s account of the incident at Yale but could not find anyone to confirm that Kavanaugh was at the party.
Read more from The Sift
Harvest Prude
Harvest is is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 09/24/2018 03:33 pm
This totally smells, yet a large number of folks claim they believe these extremely dubious accusations. Ford has named “witnesses,” yet those witnesses don’t recall anything similar to what Ford has claimed. Ramirez has admitted she was drunk, has some memory loss, and had to consider the alleged event a long time to arrive at the conclusion that it was Judge Kavanaugh who was her assailant.
Desperation in the Dem ranks. That’s what I smell. Sadly, it appears the Dems only have to get a couple of Republicans to switch sides.
Could there be a clearer demonstration that we must ALL get out and vote in the upcoming midterms?
Cyborg3Posted: Mon, 09/24/2018 03:42 pm
This is pure lunacy! See what the #metoo movement unleashed? The Democrats are using it to try and kill the nominee to the SC. I pray that you Christians see this for what it is and call your representatives to support Brett Kavanaugh. This is unfair, immoral and just wrong on so many levels. The same thing was done to Judge Roy Moore and Christians did not stand up for him so now the Democrats feel energized to throw up false charges on any Republican running for office or nominated for the Supreme Court. Stand up and FIGHT!
hilltop5Posted: Mon, 09/24/2018 10:16 pm
Let’s see -
Accusers who were drunk at parties over three decades ago and can’t remember when, where, or who, but we’re supposed to believe and act on any and all statements they make, or make up.
No witness has corroborated any accusation, although with enough time they’ll pay off, I mean find someone.
Timing says it all. Otherwise this would have come out earlier, including when the initial “evidence” (letter) was available back in July. No reason other than dirty politics to withhold information of an alleged assult until it was politically convenient to reveal.
Kavanaugh has passed six FBI background checks. If any of this occurred, especially if a “pattern” of this type of behavior existed, it would have been discovered by now.
If Kavanaugh is not confirmed because of these antics our republic, the rule of law, and any hope for a return to the notion of innocent until proven guilty are history. Pray and vote in November.