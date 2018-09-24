Kavanaugh denies growing claims of bad behavior
by Harvest Prude & Lynde Langdon
Posted 9/25/18, 12:25 pm
WASHINGTON—Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh defended his reputation on Fox News Monday evening in his first public interview. He denied he ever sexually assaulted anyone and responded to recent accusations relayed by attorney Michael Avenatti that Kavanaugh and his classmates in high school intoxicated women so men could gang rape them.
Kavanaugh, accompanied by his wife, Ashley, called the gang rape accusation “totally false and outrageous” and asked for “a fair process” to defend his integrity. Avenatti sent an email to the Senate Judiciary Committee with the accusations and told Politico he plans to reveal more details before the committee’s hearing takes place Thursday at which Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, are set to testify. Ford says Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party while they were in high school in the early 1980s.
“I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some time in her life was sexually assaulted,” Kavanaugh told Fox News. “But what I know is that I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.” He also said that he was a virgin both in high school and college and for “many years after,” adding, “I think all of us have probably done things we look back on in high school and regret or cringe a bit. But that’s not what we’re talking about.”
Republicans are calling the recent accusations by Avenatti, Ford, and Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm party in the 1980s, a “smear campaign.” Avenatti also represents Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, a woman who claims an attorney for President Donald Trump paid her before the 2016 presidential election not to talk about an alleged affair she had with Trump.
The New York Times published an article Monday about Kavanaugh’s high school years, citing his personal yearbook entry, which includes possible references to drunkenness (“100 Kegs or Bust”) and his membership in an informal club of young men who all dated the same woman, Renate Dolphin. Dolphin was one of 65 women who signed a letter of support for Kavanaugh. After later learning of references to her in Georgetown Preparatory School’s 1983 yearbook, she told the Times, “I can’t begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way.”
In a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, Kavanaugh called the accusations “smears, plain and simple” and said the “last-minute character assassination will not succeed.”
President Donald Trump expressed his support for Kavanaugh Monday night, tweeting, “The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before!”
Kavanaugh told Fox News he would not withdraw from the nomination: “I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. … I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people.”
Read more from The Sift
Harvest Prude
Harvest is is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Read more from this writer
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Tue, 09/25/2018 03:14 pm
Never has anything in my life experiences had such clear marks of a smear campaign as this. It's also clear to me, however, that a large portion of the American public is buying it. We have collectively lost our faculties of critical thinking.
JenniMiki70Posted: Tue, 09/25/2018 03:23 pm
I agree with AlanE. I'm astounded this story ever gained traction because of the lack of witnesses, the lack of evidence, and it being a "he said, she said" thing. I've believed him from the beginning, and now that I see he was respectful and waiting to have sex until after college (and maybe even until marriage), why would she accuse him of this? I think she 1) wants her name in lights for 15 minutes, 2) she has been misled by memories, and probably by her therapist, and 3) she's getting excited about the fact that she could get a lot of kudos from Kavanaugh's detractors - a likely reward could be in play.
I 100% believe Kavanaugh, and that's rare for me. I'm sorry so many Americans are falling for it. No one should give her a platform to speak from. She doesn't deserve the time of day. Praying this Christian man will be allowed to move forward and not get slaughtered by the Media Megatron that's become so one-sided in its reporting.
news2mePosted: Tue, 09/25/2018 03:34 pm
You are so right Jenni. The first me too will be making the talk show rounds. I hope the smart ones don't have her as a guest.
The 2nd me too should be given drugs and watched very closely for signs of cracking up.
news2mePosted: Tue, 09/25/2018 03:28 pm
Trump derangement syndrome has really done a number on especially the 2nd me too person. "I think I heard Kavanaugh's name while I was totally smashed." What?!
news2mePosted: Tue, 09/25/2018 03:34 pm
Dems have shown that what they say doesn't have to be true, it just has to be out there.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 09/25/2018 03:55 pm
100% agree with the above comments.
Avenatti has about zero credibility as far as I'm concerned, which of course means his credibility is on par with Ramirez' and Ford's.
But to the Dems and all others who support a nanny state, "free stuff", and particularly the "right" to murder one's unborn children, Judge Kavanaugh (and anyone else nominated by the "Great Satan Donald Trump") ranks with the Anti-Christ. Except of course those folks probably don't believe in Satan or the Anti-Christ. Nor the God of Scripture and Jesus Christ as Messiah, for most of them.
If Judge Kavanaugh can't be confirmed, I would hope President Trump resubmits the nomination after the coming elections, in which I expect the Republican majority will be increased.
And please understand I do not consider myself a Republican or a Trump True Believer, but until something better comes along, that is what we've got.
Uff DaPosted: Tue, 09/25/2018 03:53 pm
Mr. Kavanaugh should not be "judged" based on his actions as a high school or college student, decades ago.
He should be judged on his integrity.
If he is lying about his past, he should be removed from consideration. Unfortunately, that standard would empty most of the government halls on every continent. Might not be a bad thing.
I would admire him greatly if he stepped up and said, "I did some very wrong and damaging things to some young ladies in my youth. It was wrong. I was wrong. I hurt them, and I ask for their forgiveness. When I think of something like that happening to one of my daughters, it makes me ill. Guys, take it from me. Don't act like pigs. Treat women like they were your sister or daughter." That is a judge I would want on the bench.
I pray that he did not do these things, and in that case he should stand fast and defend himself.
At the same time, we should all stay humble and keep Bill Hybels in mind...