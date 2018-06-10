Kavanaugh sworn in, ready to work
by Harvest Prude & Lynde Langdon
Posted 10/06/18, 06:44 pm
UPDATE: Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court at a private ceremony Saturday shortly after the Senate voted to confirm him. The 53-year-old justice’s wife, children, and parents attended as Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath in the court’s private conference room. The quick swearing-in will allow Kavanaugh to start work immediately and be seated for oral arguments at the court Tuesday.
After the confirmation vote Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump tweeted praise for Kavanaugh and the Senate: “I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!” Trump was headed to a rally in Topeka, Kan., where he is expected to remark on the confirmation and the political battle that led up to it.
OUR EARLIER REPORT (4:19 p.m.): WASHINGTON—The Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court with a 50-48 vote Saturday that extended across the aisle by a hair's breadth.
Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, spoke before the vote, followed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is among the very best our nation has to offer. He will make the Senate and the country proud,” McConnell said in his speech.
Kavanaugh replaces retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, a moderate who cast the deciding vote in many critical cases. With Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch, both nominated by President Donald Trump, the court will have a conservative majority.
Weeks of turmoil threatened the nomination after professor Christine Blasey Ford and two other women accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh denied the accusations and held onto unwavering support from McConnell and the White House. Additional background checks by the FBI “produced no evidence whatsoever to corroborate any prior misconduct,” McConnell said.
With a precariously thin 51-49 Republican majority and a handful of undecided votes, the nomination seemed tenuous until Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine., announced her firm support in a floor speech Friday afternoon. One blue state Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, didn’t support the nomination but voted “present” as a courtesy to Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., so he would not have to fly back from his daughter’s wedding Saturday afternoon. Red state Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, W-Va., voted yes.
Demonstrators crowded around the Capitol throughout the day Saturday, and screams of protest erupted in the Senate gallery as Vice President Mike Pence called for a vote. Trump noted on Twitter that pro-Kavanaugh protesters also gathered ahead of the vote: “It is a beautiful thing to see - and they are not paid professional protesters...Big day for America!”
In an interview with The Washington Post, McConnell predicted the month of bitter partisan wrangling will work in Republicans’ favor for midterms.
“It’s been a great political gift for us,” he said. “I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.”
House Democrats, meanwhile, are promising to open another investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh if they take control of the House in November, The New York Times reported.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
JerryMPosted: Sat, 10/06/2018 04:52 pm
I thank God for this outcome and pray for God's grace and wisdom for His people in dealing wiht the evergrowing state of division in America.
Midwest preacherPosted: Sat, 10/06/2018 07:24 pm
The decent and God-fearing people of this country need to become more vocal and more visable. Rage and destruction are not our method but we need to be careful we also don't cower in fear before the shreeking violence of the other side. They are unhinged and we need to show quiet and kind but firm resistance to their terror tactics. Prayer, voting and firm resolve are needed. No one should be intimidated out of the democratic process. Our country resembles Germany in the 1930's.
OldMikePosted: Sat, 10/06/2018 09:42 pm
Praise The LORD for the vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh!
I have written a couple of Thank You notes, and I hope others will consider doing the same. One, to Senator Susan Collins for what she said regarding the hearings and Judge Kavanaugh, and her Yes vote. A second to Senator Lisa Murkowski for pairing her “No” vote (by voting “Present”) with Senator Daines “Yes,” so he could enjoy his daughter’s wedding without being stressed about making it back to Washington in time for the vote. This is decent, dignified, adult behavior that many need to learn from.
I’m considering other Thank You’s. If any of you do this, it will probably be necessary to actually write a note on paper and mail it with a stamp, as it seems most in Congress have their email systems set up so if you are not a resident of their district, email won’t be accepted.
I’m also thinking of writing Sens. Feinstein, Hirono, and others with first-hand information that a woman with a motive can make a totally unfounded evil accusation against a man. Yes, it happened to me. About 1974 I was accused of rape by a woman I didn’t even know, apparently in a vindictive snit over a trivial matter. It never went to the authorities, I really didn’t even take it seriously, and had not thought about it for years, until this afternoon. (Of course we Bible believers know it can happen: a woman falsely accused Joseph—I definitely do not put myself in the same class with Joseph!—but the left does not regard anything in the Bible as factual.)
I think it’s highly unlikely I’m the only man that has experienced something like that in modern times.