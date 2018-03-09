Kavanaugh confirmation hearing begins Tuesday

The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh begins Tuesday with questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, given that a few Senate Democrats appear willing to support Kavanaugh, he could win more than enough votes: “If he does well at the hearing, he will get … 55 or higher, if he does well, and I’m sure he will do well.”

But some Democrats say they’re not getting all the information they need to make a decision. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota reacted Sunday to the White House’s decision to withhold thousands of documents from Kavanaugh’s time working for former President George W. Bush, saying, “We are not able to see 100,00 documents … because the administration has said we can’t see them. They’ve exerted their executive power.”

But Democrats will ask plenty of questions this week about Kavanaugh’s time in the Bush White House and his role on Ken Starr’s team during the investigation into then-President Bill Clinton.