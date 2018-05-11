Kavanaugh accusers under investigation

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the Department of Justice on Friday to investigate a woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Left-wing activist Judy Munro-Leighton wrote the committee during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and took credit for writing an anonymous letter accusing the judge and a friend of raping her. When questioned by committee investigators, Munro-Leighton said she did not write the letter in question and had never met Kavanaugh, according to Grassley. Kavanaugh has denied all of the accusations against him.

The criminal referral follows Grassley’s request last week that the Justice Department investigate lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is accused of conspiring with his client, Julie Swetnick, to provide false statements to Congress. Swetnick accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct at parties they attended at Yale University in the early 1980s but later recanted some of her claims.