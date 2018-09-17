Kavanaugh, accuser to testify publicly next Monday
by Harvest Prude & Mickey McLean
Posted 9/17/18, 06:53 pm
UPDATE: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Monday evening that the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing next Monday with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing him of sexual assault when they were teens. The committee chairman had attempted to have the panel’s staff conduct phone interviews with the two, but Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the ranking Democrat on the committee, Dianne Feinstein of California, objected, demanding the FBI investigate the accusation. Grassley said Monday’s public hearing will “give these recent allegations a full airing” and that “anyone who comes forward” as Ford has done “deserves to be heard.”
Kavanaugh denies he assaulted the woman, and the White House said he “looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name.”
UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that Republicans would “go by the book” in reviewing sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with bipartisan interviews conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee. McConnell added that he had great confidence in committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in conducting interviews with Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.
But Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republicans on the Judiciary Committee could not be trusted to be impartial in their assessment, calling for a delay on the committee vote on the nominee so that an independent body like the FBI could investigate.
President Donald Trump admitted that “a little delay” on the committee vote may be necessary, but he added that he believed it would “work out very well.” The president said any call to have Kavanaugh withdraw was “ridiculous.”
OUR EARLIER REPORT (11:39 a.m.): WASHINGTON—The accusations of sexual misconduct that surfaced Friday against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are anonymous no longer after California professor Christine Blasey Ford came forward Sunday. In an interview with The Washington Post, Ford claimed that in the early 1980s, when she was 15, a 17-year-old Kavanaugh and his classmate Mark Judge trapped her in a bedroom at a house party. Ford said Kavanaugh, whom she believed to be intoxicated, pinned her to a bed, tried to grope her, and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to call for help. Ford said she was able to escape when Judge jumped on them and knocked them off the bed.
Kavanaugh denied the accusation Friday, and on Monday morning released another statement saying he is willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee to “defend his integrity,” adding, “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what this accuser describes—to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.” Judge also denied any recollection of the event.
Ford said she first spoke about the incident to a therapist in 2012, and the Post obtained the therapist’s notes, which mention four boys from a private school attacking her but do not name Kavanaugh. Ford said the discrepancy in the number of boys was an error from the therapist. Attorney Debra Katz, who works with #MeToo victims, represents Ford.
Last week, Republican members of the Judiciary Committee criticized Democrats for sitting on the letter since July. Ranking Democratic committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California received the letter then but didn’t do anything, saying Ford “strongly requested confidentiality.” After reports began to circulate about it, the senator sent the letter to the FBI on Thursday.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is working with Feinstein to schedule calls with both Kavanaugh and Ford, and Grassley may suspend the committee’s scheduled vote Thursday on the nomination.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told the Post he did not think the committee should move forward until it heard from Ford herself. Flake is a critical vote in the 11-10 Republican majority on the committee, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could fast-track a Senate floor vote and bypass the committee vote altogether. Several Republicans crucial to the confirmation, including Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bob Corker of Tennessee, said the vote should be postponed.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital. He lives in North Carolina with his wife, daughter, and a dog/administrative assistant named Daisy.
Comments
MMPosted: Mon, 09/17/2018 08:58 pm
The timing of this revelation is suspect. It sounds like something out of the Anita Hill playbook.
Brendan BossardPosted: Mon, 09/17/2018 01:50 pm
Sen. Flake is wise. Pushing the vote through would give Sens. Murkowski and Collins just the excuse that they need to vote against Judge Kavanaugh. Let the cockroaches come to light.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 09/17/2018 03:48 pm
This will not turn out well for Ms. Ford, or for the Dems. Someone will bring out something in her history, like sexual misconduct or substance abuse, and then the left will be put in the position of having to back her, saying those things in her past should not influence our judgement of her!
Thus voiding all their argument against anyone they oppose over any type of past alleged sexual (and probably other) misconduct.
I’m snickering a bit. Sorry.
Also, I’ll add that I believe Judge Kavanaugh. My guess is, Ms. Ford was intoxicated at the time of the incident, and she is mistaken about who assaulted her.
RCRPosted: Mon, 09/17/2018 04:14 pm
Old Mike,
I'm afraid you don't get it; it's only conservatives accused of sexual misconduct who attract outrage and attention from the media left. They didn't bat an eyelash when far more egregious and numerous accusations against Bill Clinton were raised by very credible witnesses including Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, Carolyn Moffet, and many others.
Senator Chuck Schumer vowed "I’m going to fight this nomination with everything I’ve got." This is nothing less than an attempt to delay the vote long enough for Democrats to win back the Senate. Enough said; leftist politics at its finest.
LeeperPosted: Mon, 09/17/2018 03:51 pm
The Democrats will do anything to promote their positions. It is suspect being the last minute when all other women he has worked with regard him highly. Why do I not believe the Democrats?
zoniePosted: Mon, 09/17/2018 03:53 pm
If the "Bork" offense doesn't work, trot out the "Anita Hill" defense. Democrats are SO vile. Notice we're not hearing much from Bill Clinton on this, whom the dems allowed to get away with anything and everything - and not as a teenager but as sitting president. There's a word for that; it starts with "h" and ends with "ypocrisy." Everybody, try to act surprised.
Robert LyonsPosted: Mon, 09/17/2018 06:16 pm
This is nothing more than a delaying tactic with Dems hoping for a Senate vote with more Dems on-board after midterms. Flake needs to MAKE Ford testify and if there is ANY doubt on her mind, send her to the nearest psychologist! Meanwhile, continue as though Ford already has an appointment (to testify and see the shrink!). The California connection is downright evil and conspiring. There is no credibility from Feinstein and witholding the letter until this late date should get her a reprimand!
MTJanetPosted: Mon, 09/17/2018 06:41 pm
Definitely looks like an Anita Hill moment, but let the truth come out. Women who dated him and the other alleged party with him at the alleged incident all agree that Kavanaugh is a gentleman, and this is either a misunderstanding due to her own intoxication or a blatant lie. I just hope the time lost will not benefit those who are stalling his confirmation.
Cyborg3Posted: Mon, 09/17/2018 06:59 pm
When did Senator Schumer become a Republican? Typo?