Kathy Griffin’s downfall was a long time coming

As public shock wears off from seeing the image of comedian Kathy Griffin holding President Donald Trump’s fake severed head, more and more artists and commentators are rallying to defend her.

Griffin herself spoke out today, first by asking her fans to believe the unbelievable, that she “never imagined that [the photo] could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump,” according to her attorney. Then she echoed the deflection tactic many of her supporters have used, pointing out how other celebrities have committed similar sins.

At the top of list is rocker Ted Nugent, who in 2008 said Obama should “suck on my machine gun” and in 2012 urged Republicans to ride into figurative battle and chop off the heads of Democrats. Griffin and others are crying hypocrisy, saying conservatives have no license for outrage at her if they didn’t condemn Nugent. Both political camps, however, are guilty of upholding the double standard.

Hollywood and media had so many chances to stop Griffin before it came to this. In 2005, she made a joke on the E! cable channel about preteen actress Dakota Fanning going to drug rehab. E! fired Griffin from the gig but then picked up her reality show, My Life on the D-List, for its British channel. In 2007, she blasphemed Jesus in her Emmy acceptance speech. That same year, CNN hired her to host its New Year’s Eve special.

Griffin lamented today that the Trumps are personally trying to ruin her, blaming them for the loss of her job at CNN and the cancelation of numerous planned appearances. But TV channels and entertainment venues don’t need the Trump family to tell them that Griffin just isn’t funny anymore, and working with her is bad for business.

The Griffin affair gives media outlets a good reminder to check their professional and social networks for so-called “edgy” provocateurs who are bound to one day go over the edge. And individual consumers should do the same with their media habits and internet accounts, remembering the psalmist’s admonition, “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers” (Psalm 1:1).