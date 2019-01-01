Juul stops selling fruit and dessert flavors

Juul Labs has taken another step to try to repair the public’s lack of trust in the vaping industry. The company announced Thursday it would voluntarily pull mango, crème, fruit, and cucumber flavor vaping pods from stores in response to criticism that it has hooked teenagers on electronic cigarettes.

Will the move help the public’s perception of Juul? Though many blame nontobacco flavors for e-cigarettes’ popularity among teens, the flavors Juul said it will stop offering account for less than 10 percent of its sales. The San Francisco–based company pulled them from stores last November and only sold them online. Mint and menthol, which will remain on the market, are Juul’s biggest sellers and the most popular flavors among teens.

