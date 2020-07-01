Justices will not block transfer of Trump tax documents

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has sought former President Donald Trump’s tax records since 2019 for an investigation. The Supreme Court on Monday said it wouldn’t step in to stop Mazars, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, from turning over the information.

What does that mean for the investigation? Vance’s office had said it would be free to enforce the subpoena and obtain the records if the Supreme Court did not stop it, but it’s unclear when that might happen. While Vance’s office may finally seize the tax documents, the records are not supposed to become public. Trump has called the push for his records “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in history.” The district attorney is investigating hush money payments that the president’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to two women who alleged extramarital affairs with Trump.

