Justices reject Obamacare plea

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to fast-track a case challenging the Affordable Care Act, dashing the possibility it would hear the case before the 2020 presidential election.

Who wanted the case fast-tracked and why? Several blue states banded together with House Democrats who want to force Congress and the Trump administration to reinstate parts of Obamacare they have repealed while the lawsuit makes its way through the courts. The justices said no but did not rule out hearing the case at a later date.

Dig deeper: Read about the December 2018 ruling declaring the individual mandate unconstitutional and the December 2019 ruling leaving the rest of Obamacare in place for now.