Justices allow dismemberment abortion in Alabama
by Harvest Prude
Posted 6/28/19, 12:38 pm
On the last day of its 2018-2019 term, the Supreme Court declined Thursday to reverse a lower court decision blocking a law protecting babies from dismemberment abortion in Alabama.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a 2016 Alabama law, which would have prevented abortionists from ripping apart living babies and removing them piece by piece from the womb, arguing that it violated the “undue burden” standard established in the 1992 Supreme Court decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The judges ruled that banning the dismemberment procedure would unduly burden abortion access because the practice was so common among abortionists.
In a concurring opinion issued with Thursday’s orders, Justice Clarence Thomas agreed that the case should be denied review but decried both the practice of dismemberment abortion and the “undue burden” standard, which he called an “aberration of constitutional law.” Thomas argued that, “this case serves as a stark reminder that our abortion jurisprudence has spiraled out of control.” But he added that this particular case did not “present an opportunity to address our demonstrably erroneous ‘undue burden’ standard.”
This decision does not impact the status of Alabama’s recent law protecting the unborn from abortion at any stage in pregnancy. That law has not yet been implemented and is currently facing legal challenges that could send it to the Supreme Court in the coming years.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
notalemmingPosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 02:39 pm
The very idea that dismemberment abortions (not that any type is ok) is something that should be done, or allowed, is beyond my comprehension. This procedure should be renamed the Braveheart abortion, as we have taken something so precious and decided to kill it in a most barbaric procedure. As was part of the speech, "They may take our lives but they'll never take our freedom!" Our freedom is found in Christ, not in the actions of men. However, this does not give us permission to sit on the sidelines while the unborn are slaughtered. It is my opinion that Obama was put in office so that we would get the perspective needed to see the atrocities of abortion. As Christians did we prevail? Are we in a better position today on the issue of abortion than when Obama was president? Absolutely not! In fact, we are seemingly in a worse position as infanticide is now becoming the new "right". Why did we not heed the lesson God put before us? How many of us continue to not champion the unborn? How many Christians will vote for someone who advocates the right to and promotes abortion, let alone the "right" to kill the newborn? Are we a godless nation after all? We were founded on Christian principals, but do we represent the Church in this nation anymore? What other issue supersedes the right to life? I can only think of one, salvation. And with salvation comes the obligation to be obedient to God, and obedience to God is well outlined in scripture. And scripture is clear on the subject of abortion. We are not to kill the innocent, each of us is made in the image of God, He knew us before we were in our mother's womb. What excuses will we have when we stand before Christ on judgment day? Matthew 7:15-23.
Big JimPosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 03:12 pm
notalemming,
Very well said.
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 03:54 pm
This must have been a painful decision for Justice Thomas.
news2mePosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 04:49 pm
Even murderers in jail get better treatment. Animals are treated better. At least they get an injection.
If you are going to kill a baby, at least pretend you care.
Dismemberment? That is just plain EVIL!!!
No doubt. THEY ALL KNOW that the baby can feel it. It straight-up SICKENING!!!