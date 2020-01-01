Justice Ginsburg undergoing chemotherapy

Despite a recurrence of cancer, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said on Friday she has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. “I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said. “I remain fully able to do that.”

How is her health? Ginsburg, 87, began chemotherapy in May after a scan in February revealed growths on her liver, and she continues to receive treatment every two weeks. She said chemotherapy has successfully reduced the lesions, and her recent trips to the hospital were not related to cancer.

