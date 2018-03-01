Justice Department releases Comey memos

Memos written by former FBI Director James Comey in the months before his firing offer new details—if not new revelations—about his interactions with President Donald Trump. The Justice Department provided the memos to Congress on Thursday after several Republican lawmakers threatened to issue a subpoena for them. In a letter accompanying the memos, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said officials first confirmed making the documents public would not compromise any ongoing investigations. Comey revealed the memos’ existence last year, leaking portions of them to the media. The 15 pages of documents outline conversations between the president and Comey that covered a wide variety of topics, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, journalists, and Trump’s interaction Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump took to Twitter late Thursday to point out what the memo’s didn’t reveal: “NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION.” The president fired Comey on May 9, 2017.