Justice Department drops Yale discrimination suit

President Donald Trump’s administration accused Yale University of illegally rejecting qualified Asian American and white students. But under President Joe Biden, the Justice Department dropped the lawsuit against the Ivy League on Wednesday.

Is that the end of it? Federal prosecutors said an investigation will continue to make sure Yale complies with federal anti-discrimination laws. In 2016, the Asian American Coalition for Education in New Jersey filed a complaint against Yale, Brown, and Dartmouth universities, sparking the probe. The group criticized the department for dropping the lawsuit. A federal appeals court ruled in favor of similar policies at Harvard last year. The case might get a hearing before the Supreme Court.

