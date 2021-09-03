Jury selection begins in Chauvin trial

Judge Peter Cahill acknowledged on Tuesday that finding jurors who have no prior knowledge about the death of George Floyd, an African American man in Minneapolis, would likely be impossible. As jury selection kicked off in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, attorney Eric Nelson asked people whether they were open to changing their opinions about the case.

What happens next? Judge Cahill set aside three weeks for the jury selection process, but it could take longer. Prosecutors have charged Derek Chauvin with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death in May of last year.

