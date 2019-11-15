Jury convicts former Trump adviser

WASHINGTON—A federal jury on Friday found Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, guilty of lying to investigators, obstructing a congressional inquiry, and witness tampering. Stone could face a maximum of 50 years in prison and will receive his sentence on Feb. 6, 2020.

What did Stone do? Federal prosecutors accused him of lying to Congress about attempting to communicate with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The indictment said that while working for the Trump campaign, Stone sought to discover Assange’s plans to release stolen emails damaging to Trump’s Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton. The charges stemmed from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Special counsel Robert Mueller handed off the case to federal prosecutors once his investigation ended earlier this year.

