Jury convicts former Trump adviser
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/15/19, 01:16 pm
WASHINGTON—A federal jury on Friday found Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, guilty of lying to investigators, obstructing a congressional inquiry, and witness tampering. Stone could face a maximum of 50 years in prison and will receive his sentence on Feb. 6, 2020.
What did Stone do? Federal prosecutors accused him of lying to Congress about attempting to communicate with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The indictment said that while working for the Trump campaign, Stone sought to discover Assange’s plans to release stolen emails damaging to Trump’s Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton. The charges stemmed from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Special counsel Robert Mueller handed off the case to federal prosecutors once his investigation ended earlier this year.
Dig deeper: Read this report about Mueller’s original indictment of Stone.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
news2mePosted: Fri, 11/15/2019 03:36 pm
You could make a whole list of Dem. liars and people who obstructed justice, but WHO of them are going to jail. NOT ONE!
news2mePosted: Fri, 11/15/2019 03:37 pm
Mueller's whole investigation should NOT have happened. It's sad that Dems can prosecute someone based on that whole fiasco.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Fri, 11/15/2019 03:45 pm
And when we face God our maker, will he buy our defense of finger pointing? When God says to someone, This is what you did, will he dismiss the charges when they point out to him what Nancy, Bob, and Charlie did?