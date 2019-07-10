‘Junior detectives’ rescue elderly woman

When a group of kids heard the announcement about an elderly woman missing in their neighborhood, they hopped on their bicycles. The police department in Roseville, Calif., on Sept. 30 asked the public for help finding 97-year-old Glenneta Belford, who had dementia and was “mostly non-verbal.”

“My friends Hope and Makenna were playing, and they heard a helicopter saying a 97-year-old lady was missing,” 10-year-old Logan Hultman told CNN. “So they came to grab me and my friend Kashton and told us about the missing lady. We all grabbed our bikes and started searching.”

Where was she? The group spotted Belford hiding in some bushes and called 911. “Our surprised dispatchers took the initial call from this team of junior detectives which helped connect officers to the missing person,” the Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

