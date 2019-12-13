Judiciary panel approves impeachment articles
by Harvest Prude
Posted 12/13/19, 12:19 pm
WASHINGTON—Two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump will head to a full floor vote next week after passing in the House Judiciary Committee 23-17 along party lines on Friday. The committee failed to vote on the articles on Thursday as planned despite a marathon, 14-hour markup session. Trump would become the third U.S. president to be impeached if the House passes the articles.
Why did the committee get stuck? Republicans offered multiple amendments to the measures. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wanted to strike the article that accuses Trump of abuse of power. (The other alleges the president obstructed Congress.) One Republican amendment would have replaced a mention of investigations into Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, with references to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and the Ukrainian company Burisma. Republicans argued Burisma and Hunter Biden, not the former vice president, were the real subjects of the investigations Trump requested from Ukraine. The Democratic majority on the panel rejected every proposed amendment. Following Thursday’s session, Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., rescheduled the committee’s vote for Friday morning, a move Republicans slammed as a bid to get it on television.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew on the politics of impeachment.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 12/13/2019 02:17 pm
If the goal of delaying the vote was to get it on tv when America was awake, instead of late at night, YAAAAYYY DEMOCRATS!!
YES!! Keep this farce crammed right into the public’s eye!
JerryMPosted: Fri, 12/13/2019 04:08 pm
As you rightly state, this is almost entirely a farce which the Democrats will pay for in the 2020 elections.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Fri, 12/13/2019 04:12 pm
Had the Dems taken the vote just before midnight, they would have been accused of acting in the dark cover of night. The Repubs knew very well how to put them between a rock and a hard place. Could that be why they purposefully stalled with clever amendments for so many hours? For good reason Jesus chose to say, "My kingdom is not of this world." All politics is tainted.