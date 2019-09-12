Judiciary holds impeachment evidence hearing

WASHINGTON—Attorneys for Republican and Democratic lawmakers made their cases for and against impeaching President Donald Trump at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday. Over the weekend, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said House Democrats plan to recommend impeachment soon. “I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” Nadler told CNN.

What’s the purpose of Monday’s hearing? In addition to allowing lawyers from both parties to present evidence from the impeachment investigation, it also gives lawmakers a chance to question the congressional staff involved in the probe. The Judiciary Committee likely will vote on articles of impeachment by the end of this week. Republicans, meanwhile, remain united against the effort. During Monday’s hearing, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., accused Democrats of pushing impeachment through to influence the 2020 presidential election.

