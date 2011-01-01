Judges dismiss Kavanaugh ethics complaints

WASHINGTON—A federal panel of judges on Tuesday dismissed all 83 ethics complaints against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the grounds that the panel lacked constitutional authority to review them. The complaints accused Kavanaugh of misleading the Senate about his activities in President George W. Bush’s administration, making partisan statements at his confirmation hearing, and lacking appropriate judicial temperament. Kavanaugh critics began filing the complaints during his confirmation hearing. In October, Chief Justice John Roberts appointed a special panel of judges from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to look into the allegations. The ruling means the complaints will be dropped.

The 10th Circuit judges concluded they lacked the constitutional authority to investigate Supreme Court justices. Roberts previously said that though he and his fellow justices voluntarily submit to a code of conduct established by Congress for the lower courts, an attempt by lawmakers to enforce those standards may violate the separation of powers in the U.S. Constitution.