Judge with gender agenda hushes lawyers

Attorneys representing four female high school athletes in Connecticut want a federal judge to recuse himself for not allowing the use of the word “male” in court to refer to boys who identify as girls. The four teenage girls are suing the state’s governing body for high school athletics to stop it from letting transgender students take away competitive opportunities from female athletes.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chatigny said on a conference call on April 16 that referring to transgender athletes as their biological sex constituted “bullying,” according to a transcript obtained by National Review. He told the attorneys, who are from the religious liberty law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, that designating male athletes as “transgender females” was “the more accurate terminology” and “consistent with science, common practice, and perhaps human decency.”

ADF filed a motion on May 8 requesting Chatigny recuse himself because his order “left us doubting whether our clients can get a fair and impartial hearing in that court.”

The firm represents runners Selina Soule of Glastonbury High School, Alanna Smith of Danbury High School, Chelsea Mitchell of Canton High School, and Ashley Nicoletti of Immaculate High School. The lawsuit, filed in February, accuses the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference of violating a federal law that demands equal opportunities for women in education.

The girls argue that competing against male athletes who identify as female has deprived them of scholarship opportunities and track titles. Two male sprinters have combined to win 15 girls state championship track titles. Their victories have taken away more than 85 opportunities for girls to participate in higher-level competitions in the last three years, according to the lawsuit.

“This isn’t a case involving males who have decided that they want to run in girls events,” Chatigny told ADF lawyers on the conference call. Rather, the judge appointed by former President Barack Obama said, it involves “girls who say transgender girls should not be allowed to run in girls’ events.”

Roger Brooks, senior counsel for ADF, said he could not possibly present his clients’ arguments about sex differences accurately “if a judge dictates what words parties have to use.” He called Chatigny’s order legally unprecedented, citing a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in January that barred courts from referring to transgender litigants with pronouns matching their “subjective gender identity.” In that case, a male convict lost a federal appeal to have his name changed in court records to match how he self-identifies.

If the plaintiffs succeed, they not only could reverse the Connecticut rule that permits high school athletes to compete in sports corresponding with their gender identity but also could force changes to state record books.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in March indicating support for the high school girls. U.S. Attorney General William Barr and other officials wrote that the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference does not take into account “real physiological differences between men and women.”

The lawsuit has set off a wave of state legislative proposals blocking male athletes from participating in women’s sports. In March, Idaho became the first state in the nation to pass legislation protecting female athletes. Pro-LGBT groups immediately sued the state over the law and requested an injunction to block it from taking effect.