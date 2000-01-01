Judge: U.S. must wait to deport families

The federal judge who ordered the Trump administration to reunite illegal immigrant parents and children blocked the deportation of those families Monday. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw temporarily halted deportations of reunited families for at least a week to allow time to ensure no one was improperly sent out of the country. The American Civil Liberties Union asked for the order, saying attorneys were concerned about rumors of “mass deportations” once the government finished reuniting children ages 5 to 17 with their parents in the coming days. The government began detaining more illegal immigrant parents and children separately when the Justice Department instituted a zero tolerance policy for illegal border crossings in April.