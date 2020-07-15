Judge: Trump administration must accept new DACA applications

People who came to the United States illegally as children can file new applications for deportation protection. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm ruled on Friday that the federal government must restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to its “pre-September 5, 2017, status”—before President Donald Trump tried to rescind the law.

Didn’t the Supreme Court just rule on this? The justices in June ruled that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has the authority to end DACA but did not follow the correct procedure, making its decision void. But the Trump administration continued to reject applications after the high court’s ruling. Friday’s ruling means the federal government has to keep taking on “Dreamers” unless the president starts the process over again and ends the program properly.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report on the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of DACA.