Judge tosses challenges to two state sanctuary laws

A federal judge on Monday dismissed two attempts by the U.S. government to block so-called sanctuary laws that shield illegal immigrants in California. The laws allow California to limit police cooperation with immigration officials and require state inspection of facilities where illegal immigrants are detained. U.S. District Judge John Mendez said a court challenge to another California law, which prohibits employers from allowing immigration authorities on their property without warrants, could proceed. The lawsuits are part of the Trump administration’s effort to stop local jurisdictions from thwarting the enforcement of federal immigration law. President Donald Trump says sanctuary laws let criminals remain free, while critics argue the laws allow illegal immigrants to report crimes without fearing deportation.