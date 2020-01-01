Judge says abortions must go on

Healthcare providers across the country have postponed elective surgeries during the COVID-19 outbreak, but a federal judge ruled on Monday that the state of Texas cannot require abortionists to do the same. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel issued a temporary restraining order to protect abortionists from criminal charges should they violate Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 22 order halting all nonessential medical services, including those provided by abortion businesses.

What was his reasoning? Yeakel said Abbott’s order violated the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which involves the “right to privacy” the U.S. Supreme Court created to justify the legalization of abortion in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Only the Supreme Court could decide whether a national health emergency could temporarily suspend that right, the judge said.

