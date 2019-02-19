Judge rules men-only military draft is discriminatory
by Harvest Prude
Posted 2/26/19, 12:22 pm
A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that requiring men but not women to register for the military draft is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Gray Miller agreed with the plaintiffs, two draft-age men who filed suit in 2013, that the men-only draft is a form of sex-based discrimination. His decision does not require the government to immediately change its policy.
Miller rejected the Supreme Court’s 1981 ruling that women did not have to register for the draft because they could not serve in combat, saying it no longer applied since the Department of Defense lifted that ban in 2013. Congress eliminated the draft in the 1970s, but U.S. men ages 18 to 25 are still required to provide basic information to the Selective Service System.
Attorney Marc Angelucci of the National Coalition for Men said in a statement that since men “face prison, fines, and denial of federal loans for not registering,” women “should face the same repercussions.” The government had asked Miller to delay the lawsuit until the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service concluded a report ordered by Congress on whether women should have to register. The final recommendations are due by March 2020.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
Bob CPosted: Tue, 02/26/2019 01:20 pm
I appreciate the discrimination reasoning and it sounds like a typical government oversite that women have not been required to register for the draft, but since the draft has not been used in decades, why bother?
JennyBethPosted: Tue, 02/26/2019 01:30 pm
I recall probably ten or fifteen years ago one of the World writers predicted it would come to this, and that conservatives would be up in arms, "No way you are drafting my daughter!" So far, it seems the Right has been cheering the decision on, tired of the double standards pushed by feminists. But it probably would become very ugly if we ever did get into a war again that was threatening enough to require the draft. (Which is more plausible than a lot of people seem to think; most of our politicians have been eagerly escalating tensions with Russia, and if we were to go to war with Russia, they would probably get China to join in, which has a far larger army and a more advanced navy than the US). Anyway, another nasty implication I thought of was that if women were up for being drafted, how many of them would get pregnant to get out of it, then abort?
ThorPosted: Tue, 02/26/2019 02:12 pm
So if the women are on the front lines, who exactly are the men supposed to be protecting? What kind of cowardly, pagan country sends its women to the front lines? Another pathetic result from the sexual identity delusionists.
PastorN8Posted: Tue, 02/26/2019 02:56 pm
"What kind of cowardly, pagan country sends its women to the front lines?"
Israel.
PastorN8Posted: Tue, 02/26/2019 02:58 pm
It scares me to think of sending young adult girls to war. But then, how many of them would physically qualify to be on the front lines?
Perhaps we need an accurate report of how the military is handling sexual harassment and abuse cases before we send our daughters into a traditionally all-male stressful situation.