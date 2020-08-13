Judge rules in MacArthur’s favor

UPDATE: Jenna Ellis, special counsel for The Thomas More Society, tweeted late on Friday that a California judge is allowing Grace Community Church to conduct “indoor services with singing and no attendance cap!” She added that the church has agreed to adhere to social distancing and mask requirements until a full hearing can take place.

A day after Pastor John MacArthur sued the state of California and Los Angeles County, the county sued back. “The County always wants to amicably resolve these issues with all members of the community, including churches,” Los Angeles County said in a statement released on Thursday. “We use education as the primary step in gaining compliance; however, when compliance is not achieved, we must use the other tools at our disposal.”

OUR EARLIER REPORT (8/13/20, 3:40 p.m.): Pastor John MacArthur filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to block the state of California from enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order banning indoor worship in the state’s most populous counties. His church, Grace Community Church in Sun Valley near Los Angeles, has met for the last three Sundays in defiance of the order.

The 46-page complaint accuses the Democratic governor and other state and county health officials of wide-ranging constitutional violations. It draws special attention to the way officials encouraged recent mass protests while barring indoor church gatherings and singing and chanting—calling it “blatant favoritism.” On July 29, Los Angeles County attorneys sent MacArthur a cease-and-desist letter threatening fines of up to $1,000 a day and imprisonment if his church didn’t stop gathering for worship indoors.

“After Grace Community Church voluntarily complied with state orders for nearly six months, California’s edicts demanding an indefinite shutdown have gone now far past rational or reasonable and are firmly in the territory of tyranny and discrimination,” said Jenna Ellis, special counsel for The Thomas More Society, which represents the church. “This isn’t about health. It’s about blatantly targeting churches.”

Two other Southern California churches, Pasadena’s Harvest Rock Church and Newbury Park’s Godspeak Calvary Chapel—both of which also have met in defiance of the governor’s order—continue to fight efforts by the state to force them into compliance. In a telephone hearing on Wednesday, a federal judge denied Harvest Rock’s request to bar the state from enforcing the order closing its worship center. The church, represented by Liberty Counsel, has appealed the ruling. In Godspeak’s case, a state judge declined Ventura County’s request to have the sheriff immediately close the indoor worship center. The court will hear a motion on Aug. 21 to hold the church in contempt.

“I can’t imagine a time when this particular society all of a sudden loves and tolerates the church,” MacArthur told Megan Basham on Thursday’s edition of The World and Everything in It. “We just decided to engage at the point the society began to control the church.”