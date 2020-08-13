Judge rules in MacArthur’s favor
Churches | The Southern California church wins Round 1 in its battle to remain open
by Steve West
Posted 8/14/20, 07:01 pm
UPDATE: Jenna Ellis, special counsel for The Thomas More Society, tweeted late on Friday that a California judge is allowing Grace Community Church to conduct “indoor services with singing and no attendance cap!” She added that the church has agreed to adhere to social distancing and mask requirements until a full hearing can take place.
A day after Pastor John MacArthur sued the state of California and Los Angeles County, the county sued back. “The County always wants to amicably resolve these issues with all members of the community, including churches,” Los Angeles County said in a statement released on Thursday. “We use education as the primary step in gaining compliance; however, when compliance is not achieved, we must use the other tools at our disposal.”
OUR EARLIER REPORT (8/13/20, 3:40 p.m.): Pastor John MacArthur filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to block the state of California from enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order banning indoor worship in the state’s most populous counties. His church, Grace Community Church in Sun Valley near Los Angeles, has met for the last three Sundays in defiance of the order.
The 46-page complaint accuses the Democratic governor and other state and county health officials of wide-ranging constitutional violations. It draws special attention to the way officials encouraged recent mass protests while barring indoor church gatherings and singing and chanting—calling it “blatant favoritism.” On July 29, Los Angeles County attorneys sent MacArthur a cease-and-desist letter threatening fines of up to $1,000 a day and imprisonment if his church didn’t stop gathering for worship indoors.
“After Grace Community Church voluntarily complied with state orders for nearly six months, California’s edicts demanding an indefinite shutdown have gone now far past rational or reasonable and are firmly in the territory of tyranny and discrimination,” said Jenna Ellis, special counsel for The Thomas More Society, which represents the church. “This isn’t about health. It’s about blatantly targeting churches.”
Two other Southern California churches, Pasadena’s Harvest Rock Church and Newbury Park’s Godspeak Calvary Chapel—both of which also have met in defiance of the governor’s order—continue to fight efforts by the state to force them into compliance. In a telephone hearing on Wednesday, a federal judge denied Harvest Rock’s request to bar the state from enforcing the order closing its worship center. The church, represented by Liberty Counsel, has appealed the ruling. In Godspeak’s case, a state judge declined Ventura County’s request to have the sheriff immediately close the indoor worship center. The court will hear a motion on Aug. 21 to hold the church in contempt.
“I can’t imagine a time when this particular society all of a sudden loves and tolerates the church,” MacArthur told Megan Basham on Thursday’s edition of The World and Everything in It. “We just decided to engage at the point the society began to control the church.”
Steve West
Steve is an attorney and freelance writer based in Raleigh, N.C. Follow him on Twitter @slntplanet or at his blog.
Comments
neverthelessPosted: Thu, 08/13/2020 04:46 pm
We assume our leaders 'hear from God' in all matters relating to congregational life. So far, here in the Buffalo-Niagara region of Western New York State none of our church leaders hear God saying anything like what John MacArthur is compelled to do. I can think of nothing in recent memory that comes close to exposing the powerlessness of the church in America than their failure to stand up to the Liberal governing authorities of our nation. Shame on them.
Also, our church leader's failure to see this as a spiritual attack from the adversary exposes their latent secularism. If we, due to to remote learning, can dispense with the paid educational establishment and infrastructure where does that leave the pastoral class and church buildings?
AlanEPosted: Thu, 08/13/2020 08:24 pm
I think there's a difference between the California situation and the situation in most other states. Churches are not forbidden from meeting in most other states. Barring that, I don't think churches have the basis for the kind of response shown by Grace Community Church. I can't speak to your situation in New York, but where I live I don't feel churches would be justified in following the route GCC has taken.
NanamiroPosted: Thu, 08/13/2020 06:18 pm
We need to be together as a church right now more than ever. I have been so discouraged by the lack of courage by most of our pastors to say that "enough is enough". Is meeting together important or not? Does God want us to, or not? If it is so unimportant, why do we spend so much money on these big buildings and staff? And maybe we should "do church" a different way. I don't know.
I trust our congregations to make wise health decisions for themselves and their loved ones. I think churches need to open up for healthy, low risk people. Even for higher risk people who need fellowship and are willing to take the risk. I'm tired of the government parenting me and my family, not to mention my church.
Cyborg3Posted: Thu, 08/13/2020 09:47 pm
What is even more disturbing is the fact that some states allow bars, liquor stores and other places to be open but they put rigid constraints on the church. The church is viewed as nonessential by leaders while rioters, looters and those tearing down statues are treated as essential.
Many people ask for evidence of our Christian faith and I would say that the shear madness of people who reject the faith are evidence to it - they become fools (Rom. 1:20-22,24-32; 1 Cor. 1:18-25).
Nanamiro, I think your advice is wise on how churches need to respond. We need to push back on overzealous Governors and other officials who would gladly keep the church shut down. We should pray for the church to be bold and to respond with grace, strength and dignity. Where they are not, individual Christians should boldly stand and rebuke them. And yes,I almost forgot, we need to pray for our leaders and governing officials!
Steve SoCalPosted: Thu, 08/13/2020 07:02 pm
The tough question is whether COVID-19 is nearly as dangerous to the general public as we are being led to believe. Of course many people have gotten it around the world, and a lot have died or been seriously ill, but that can be said for other diseases that don't call for massive control and shutting down of people's lives.
If it is truly a major danger for everyone, even people who aren't in certain high risk categories, then churches should not be fighting for an equal opportunity to spread the disease. But if the huge majority of people have very little risk of serious COVID-19 disease, then common sense says that our free society should not be under such rigid control, even more so in areas of guaranteed constitutional rights such as freedom or worship.
It's deplorable that this far into the pandemic so many people still don't feel they are getting the balanced objective truth about the dangers of this disease. People feel they are being played, at so many levels, for political reasons on one side or another. That leaves us to draw our own conclusions from what we read and what we see and hear in our communities and personal networks.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Fri, 08/14/2020 11:46 am
The effects of coronavirus vary widely from state to state and sometimes from county to county. People react differently to restrictions based upon their personal experience with the virus. I happen to live in a state where the virus hit early, spread rapidly, and affected two of my personal social circles. I've seen it; a 43 year old man I personally had met was one of the first to die of the virus. People I potlucked and square danced with became seriously ill for weeks. A local church had two-thirds of its choir members come down sick after one in-person practice. With this as my context, it wouldn't matter to me if my pastor opened the church or not--I wouldn't attend. I get some pretty good fellowship with Zoom, and like Habbakuk said, "Yet I will quietly wait for the day of trouble to come upon people [the coronoavirus which] who invade[s] us. (Hab 3:16 ESV)" Many pastors and churches see the issue primarily as a health issue; others see it as a constitutional issue. I happen to see it as a health issue. These are tough times for everyone, not just churches. I personally feel some churches are adding to the division and chaos of these days. But, I'm not going to insult them and call them names because we disagree. I'll wait and see how this plays out.