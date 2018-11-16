Judge restores reporter’s White House press pass
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/16/18, 12:38 pm
A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta immediately. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, an appointee of President Donald Trump, said the White House explanation for revoking the credentials came too late and did not respect Acosta’s right to due process. The Secret Service took away the reporter’s press pass after he after he refused to yield his time or the microphone at a news conference with the president on Nov. 7. CNN sued, and Friday’s ruling temporarily orders the press credentiuals reinstated while CNN and the White House argue the matter in court.
“Let’s go back to work,” Acosta said outside the courthouse following the ruling.
CNN and other news outlets claimed the revocation trampled on freedom of the press. The Trump administration said the president has broad authority to direct his interactions with journalists. “There is no First Amendment right of access to the White House,” the administration said in a court filing Wednesday. It pointed to the large contingent of other CNN reporters with access to the White House grounds and said Acosta had other means of continuing his coverage from afar.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Janet SPosted: Fri, 11/16/2018 01:08 pm
Hopefully Trump will just ignore him and not let him ask questions. He tries to completely dominate the questions.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Fri, 11/16/2018 01:32 pm
And when has Mr Trump ever been able to ignore anything? He places his hand in every pot, both large and small.
CarolinaJayPosted: Fri, 11/16/2018 01:20 pm
If the President just walks out of the room when Acosta gets agressive, maybe the other reporters in the room will put pressure on Acosta to behave.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Fri, 11/16/2018 01:36 pm
Absolutely! There's any number of things he could do rather than trample upon America's need for a free and aggressive press. And I'm not saying that the press needs to be rude to accomplish its objectives. Although people tend to get back in their face what they throw out. The overwhelming support of the entire press corps, including Fox, indicates that the president far exceeded his boundaries here.
news2mePosted: Fri, 11/16/2018 03:12 pm
West Coast Gramma
Where were you when the press were stifled by Obama? He actually went to news studios to get in their faces and told them to back off. In the beginning there was a video of him barging in on them. As usual, long since forgotten.
If a reporter wanted to investigate something, like fast and furious, they removed the reporter. Gone.
Fox seemed to be a thorn in Obama's side. They never were conservative. He said that if they were the only media he would never have been elected Pres.
Where were you when Obama barred reporters from his white house for not printing what he told them to?
Where were you when Obama had the media and his minions relentlessly go after Sarah Palin?
Where have you been? Oh, that's right, you have been doing Obama's bidding. He told all his followers to get in people's faces if they were against him and HIS agenda. Is that why he gave everyone a phone? So he could send his out his latest orders?
Like Hitler, Obama's minions have selective memory. Nothing bad ever happened during his 8 years reign.