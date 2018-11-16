Judge restores reporter’s White House press pass

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta immediately. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, an appointee of President Donald Trump, said the White House explanation for revoking the credentials came too late and did not respect Acosta’s right to due process. The Secret Service took away the reporter’s press pass after he after he refused to yield his time or the microphone at a news conference with the president on Nov. 7. CNN sued, and Friday’s ruling temporarily orders the press credentiuals reinstated while CNN and the White House argue the matter in court.

“Let’s go back to work,” Acosta said outside the courthouse following the ruling.

CNN and other news outlets claimed the revocation trampled on freedom of the press. The Trump administration said the president has broad authority to direct his interactions with journalists. “There is no First Amendment right of access to the White House,” the administration said in a court filing Wednesday. It pointed to the large contingent of other CNN reporters with access to the White House grounds and said Acosta had other means of continuing his coverage from afar.