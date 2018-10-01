Judge protects freedom of pro-lifers

Pro-lifers cannot be forced to hire, lend money to, or rent to people who advocate for or promote abortions, a federal judge in St. Louis ruled last week. The decision overturned a city ordinance that barred landlords, lending agencies, and employers from discriminating against anyone for their “reproductive health decisions or pregnancy status.” Last year, the Thomas More Society, a pro-life legal group, sued the city on behalf of a number of pro-life groups and businesspeople.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig ruled that Our Lady’s Inn, a home for pregnant women, and the Archdiocesan Elementary Schools of St. Louis, a group of Catholic grade schools, have First Amendment protections from employing or housing people who promote abortion. Fleissig found that “forced inclusion of teachers or other staff who do not adhere to their values would significantly affect the Archdiocesan Elementary Schools’ ability to advocate their viewpoints.”

Citing the Missouri Religious Freedom Restoration Act, Fleissing also said Frank O’Brien, CEO of O’Brien Industrial Holdings, could not be forced to provide his employees with insurance coverage for abortion or contraceptives, something the ordinance required.

The city is considering appealing the ruling.

Thomas More Society attorney Sarah Pitlyk told me she was pleased with the ruling, not only for the residents of St. Louis, but also “for citizens anywhere else, where their authorities might try to use their legislative power to suppress viewpoints with which they disagree.”

“This is a victory for anyone who has ever dissented from what their legislators think,” Pitlyk said. “You can’t silence dissent by enacting unconstitutional laws.”

Similar laws have appeared elsewhere across the country, though none so broad as the St. Louis ordinance. In early 2015, Washington, D.C., enacted the Reproductive Health Non-Discrimination Act, which barred religious employers from discriminating against employees based on their “reproductive health decisions,” including abortion and contraceptive use. Despite numerous attempts to overturn or defund the measure by Republicans in Congress, which reviews District of Columbia legislation, the law is still on the books.

Last year, the California legislature passed Assembly Bill 569, which would also have prevented employer discrimination against anyone for “reproductive health” decisions. Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed it shortly afterward, saying similar protections already existed in California law.

The St. Louis ordinance will still apply to entities that are in no way religious. St. Louis City Counselor Julian Bush said last week, “We’re obviously not going to enforce it against similarly situated organizations.”