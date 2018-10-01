Judge protects freedom of pro-lifers

Objecting in Ireland
As Ireland implements legal abortion following a referendum that cut protections for the unborn from the nation’s constitution, doctors are calling for continued protections for conscientious objectors.
Irish medical groups, including the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization, have asked for legislation to protect their ability to object to providing abortions.
“The right to conscientious objection on various matters has long been part of the professional code of nurses and other health professionals, and it was also recognized in the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act,” said Edward Mathews, director of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization’s regulatory department. “We look forward to working with the government and employers to ensure that this right is secured in upcoming legislation and in practice in individual workplaces.”
Legislation is currently underway to legalize abortion up until 12 weeks of pregnancy. —S.G.
Kicker in custody
The man who roundhouse kicked a pro-life woman during a peaceful pro-life demonstration in Toronto was arrested over the weekend, LifeSite News reported. Jordan Hunt was caught on video hassling and then assaulting Campaign Life Coalition youth coordinator Marie-Claire Bissonnette while she participated in a pro-life rally. She videod the exchange on her phone and turned the footage in to local police. In the video, Hunt kicks Bissonnette and then shouts, “I meant to kick your phone!” Bissonnette said she will press charges and is asking people to pray for Hunt. The hair salon where he worked before the incident said in a social media post that it had fired him. —S.G.
Down to one
Missouri has one remaining active abortion center after Planned Parenthood’s Columbia Health Center in Columbia, Mo., failed to meet state requirements that abortionists have admitting privileges at a hospital close to the abortion facility. The center stopped providing abortions after the state did not renew its abortion license, but it remains open while offering other services. The state’s lone abortion facility is a Planned Parenthood location in St. Louis. —S.G.
Louisiana rehearing
The Center for Reproductive Rights, an pro-abortion advocacy group, is asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a ruling by a three-judge panel in favor of a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have hospital admitting privileges. The 5th Circuit panel ruled 2-1 last month that the law does not burden women who want an abortion. —S.G.
Tennessee victory
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a pro-abortion challenge to a 2014 Tennessee constitutional amendment that said nothing in the constitution “secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion.” Tennessee Right to Life President Brian Harris called the high court’s decision “a cause for great celebration among Tennessee’s pro-life movement.” —S.G.