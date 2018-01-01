Judge overturns Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/21/18, 01:44 pm
A federal judge on Tuesday struck down a Mississippi law that protected unborn babies from abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that the law “unequivocally” violated women’s constitutional rights. “The record is clear: States may not ban abortions prior to viability,” said Reeves, citing Supreme Court rulings.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law March 19, and Reeves issued a temporary restraining order the next day to keep the state from enforcing it. Mississippi is one of several states that has tried to protect unborn babies from abortions before they can survive outside the womb but after they have developed characteristics such as detectable heartbeats or the ability to feel pain.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
news2mePosted: Wed, 11/21/2018 03:10 pm
Does viability mean when the baby is born and able to breathe on its own?
May God have mercy on that judge and the Supremes who decided for all states regardless of what the people want. And may God have mercy on us all.
Laura WPosted: Wed, 11/21/2018 05:49 pm
Generally, it means the earliest gestational age at which the baby could survive outside the womb, regardless of whether or not he or she has actually been born yet. This age keeps moving back earlier as medical technology to care for premies improves.
rhenry68Posted: Wed, 11/21/2018 04:23 pm
In our Constitution, abortion is not listed as a protected right, but “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” are listed as unalienable rights. May Judge Reeves come to his right mind and see that our nation’s future is in grave jeopardy if we do not repent of this evil act of murdering our posterity. A child’s right to life is the constitutionally protected right that should be upheld.