Judge overturns Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law

A federal judge on Tuesday struck down a Mississippi law that protected unborn babies from abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that the law “unequivocally” violated women’s constitutional rights. “The record is clear: States may not ban abortions prior to viability,” said Reeves, citing Supreme Court rulings.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law March 19, and Reeves issued a temporary restraining order the next day to keep the state from enforcing it. Mississippi is one of several states that has tried to protect unborn babies from abortions before they can survive outside the womb but after they have developed characteristics such as detectable heartbeats or the ability to feel pain.