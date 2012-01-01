Judge overrules deportation freeze

One of President Joe Biden’s first acts in office was to pause all immigrant deportations for 100 days. But a federal judge indefinitely blocked the president’s order on Tuesday night.

Why? U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of President Donald Trump, initially halted the deportation freeze last month. Texas had sued, arguing the order violated federal law and would impose additional costs on the state. The ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace. Immigration agencies have a lot of latitude in deciding if and when to enforce removals.

