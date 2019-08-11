Judge orders Trump to pay $2 million
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/08/19, 12:03 pm
A New York judge on Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit claiming he misused his charitable foundation. New York Attorney General Letitia James called the decision a “major victory,” though she initially asked for close to $3 million in restitution.
What did New York accuse the president of doing? James filed the lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his business and political interests. According to the lawsuit, the president used the foundation to boost his presidential campaign, pay off business debts, and purchase a portrait of himself. After Judge Saliann Scarpulla’s ruling Thursday, the Trump Foundation, which will be dissolved, said its remaining funds along with the fine will go to several charities, including the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the United Negro College Fund.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 11/08/2019 02:49 pm
OK.
Now lets take a look at the Clinton Foundation.
news2mePosted: Fri, 11/08/2019 03:44 pm
Among others.
news2mePosted: Fri, 11/08/2019 03:44 pm
Trump's only crime is not being a Democrat when he used his Foundation.
Someone needs to investigate James. I wonder where Trump learned how to use his Foundation.
Trump needs a good lawyer, and another place to call home.